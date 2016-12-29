Protesters look to halt a oeBack Fortya mine
One day after Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality approves two permits for the controversial Back Forty Mine Project, Menominee Tribal members take to the streets to protest. MDEQ approved the company's applications for a Nonferrous Metallic Mineral Mining Permit , and the Michigan Air Use Permit to Install.
