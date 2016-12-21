Photos: Inversion blankets the Salt Lake Valley in a layer of haze
The downtown Salt Lake skyline is obscured by an inversion on Wednesday, and the Utah Department of Environmental Quality is restricting wood burning in Salt Lake, Davis, Utah, Weber and Box Elder counties today. In addition, residents should refrain from driving as much as possible.
