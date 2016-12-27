Milpitas: City sees nearly 80% voter participation in November election
Competing Measure L signs cropped up around town - these two on Jacklin Road - in advance of the Nov. 8 election. Approved by voters by 56.37 percent, affirmed Milpitas City Council's prior support for an exclusive franchise agreement with Waste Management Inc. for solid waste disposal services, instead of Republic Services, the operator of Newby Island Landfill on the San Jose-Milpitas border.
