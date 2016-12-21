Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Statement Regarding Fraser Sinkhole Response
The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is working closely with local government officials, engineers, consultants and contractors with a first priority to protect the public health of residents of several communities upstream of the interceptor sewer collapse, and restore as quickly as possible sewer service to its normal function. We recognize and share the concern over discharges of sanitary sewer overflows into the Clinton River and advise all these tactics are used only when necessary to prevent backups of raw sewage into basements upstream of the collapse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov '16
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
|Terminal settles with DEQ over excess oil shipm... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Cass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC