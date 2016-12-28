In Flint criminal charges, is Schuett...

In Flint criminal charges, is Schuette indicting ... himself?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Metro Times

Following the news that Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is charging four more people in the Flint water crisis investigation - including two of Flint's emergency managers - The Detroit Free Press brings up an interesting point : Schuette's office was the the one that, in part, approved the administrative consent order issued by the Department of Environmental Quality central to the crisis. The administrative consent order was signed by Assistant Attorney General Robert Reichel of the AG's environment, natural resources and agriculture division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Environmental Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09) Nov '16 Settled Science _... 23
News Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected Jul '16 ZIONISTS Corrupt 1
News Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 2
News Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09) Jan '16 jeff 48
News GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15) Dec '15 goonsquat 10
News Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15) Sep '15 laughing 2
News Terminal settles with DEQ over excess oil shipm... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Cass 1
See all Environmental Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Environmental Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,089 • Total comments across all topics: 277,435,938

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC