Holtzman To Pay Fine For 2015 Gas Spill

18 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Instead of paying for a half-million dollar cleanup, a Harrisonburg fuel station that accidentally leaked 7,000 gallons of premium gasoline under Port Republic Road last year has agreed to an $11,375 fine. Holtzman Oil Corp. of Mount Jackson signed a consent order to pay the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fine because the company admitted that it took two days to report the spill at its Valley's 21 Exxon station at Port Republic and Interstate 81, instead of within the required 24 hours.

