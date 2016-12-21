High pollution advisories issued for metro Phoenix, Nogales
The advisory was announced Friday because both areas are expected to see high levels of fine soot in the air known as PM 2.5. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is advising residents to limit outdoor activity on Saturday and Sunday, especially children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems. Residents are encouraged to drive only when necessary, use public transit or carpool and avoid using leaf blowers or off-road vehicles.
