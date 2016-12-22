Global Hazardous Waste Management Market Forecast 2016-2023
According to a recent market report by Research and Markets , the global hazardous waste management market is poised to grow during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. Various reasons for growth of the hazardous waste management market are rapid increase in volume and types of hazardous waste due to economic growth, urbanization and industrialization, increasing awareness about hazardous waste management, strict environmental regulations, decreasing availability for landfills and need to reduce worker exposure and potential liability.
