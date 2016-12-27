Dozens of families forced out of Shawnee mobile home park
Residents of the A-Rolling Acres Mobile Home Park were issued eviction notices and given until December 31 to move out. In the letter, the owner said the property was not in compliance with the Department of Environmental Quality due to water and sewer volume.
