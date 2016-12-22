DEQ investigating new water leak from Duke coal ash basin
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is investigating a newly-discovered leak from a corrugated metal pipe connected to a coal ash basin at the Allen Steam Station. The department's investigation began after Duke Energy notified regulators of the leak on Wednesday.
Read more at WBTV.
