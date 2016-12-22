County supervisors block Benz sale to Waste Management

Kern County supervisors killed the sale of Benz Sanitation to USA Waste of California Tuesday, Dec. 20, and directed county staff to launch a forensic audit of the Tehachapi company. Public Works Director Craig Pope and Assistant Director Nancy Ewert said new information uncovered in the last few months indicates that Benz has been over-representing the amount of residential waste it was carrying to county landfills and shorting Kern County an estimated $75,000 a month.

