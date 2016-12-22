County supervisors block Benz sale to Waste Management
Kern County supervisors killed the sale of Benz Sanitation to USA Waste of California Tuesday, Dec. 20, and directed county staff to launch a forensic audit of the Tehachapi company. Public Works Director Craig Pope and Assistant Director Nancy Ewert said new information uncovered in the last few months indicates that Benz has been over-representing the amount of residential waste it was carrying to county landfills and shorting Kern County an estimated $75,000 a month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Add your comments below
Environmental Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Antarctica Succumbs to Global Warming (Jan '09)
|Nov 24
|Settled Science _...
|23
|Flint water crisis: New criminal charges expected
|Jul '16
|ZIONISTS Corrupt
|1
|Regulator: Michigan should have forced Flint to... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|2
|Nature Wages War: Tornadoes, Hurricanes and Tsu... (Apr '09)
|Jan '16
|jeff
|48
|GOP chairman intensifies fight with White House... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|goonsquat
|10
|Potsdam duo charged with trespassing at Casella... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|laughing
|2
|Terminal settles with DEQ over excess oil shipm... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Cass
|1
Find what you want!
Search Environmental Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC