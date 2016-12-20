Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Rec...

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Tuesday Dec 20

Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. have been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

