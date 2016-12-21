Aquila Back Forty project gains two p...

Aquila Back Forty project gains two permit approvals by MDEQ

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality today announced the approval of two permits sought by Aquila Resources Inc. for the proposed Back Forty Mine Project in Lake Township, Menominee County, Michigan. The department approved the company's applications for a Nonferrous Metallic Mineral Mining Permit , and the Michigan Air Use Permit to Install.

