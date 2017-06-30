Weekend Box Office: 'Despicable Me 3' No. 1 With $75M;...

The 'Despicable Me' entry came in notably behind expectations in a surprise twist, while 'Baby Driver' is proving a powerful antidote to summer popcorn fare with a $30 million launch; 'The House' is one of the worst openings of Will Ferrell's career. This year's fireworks display at the July Fourth box office was decidedly mixed, led by Despicable Me 3 with $75.4 million from 4,529 theaters.

