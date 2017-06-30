Trump's CNN Bodyslam Video Appears to Come From 'HanAssholeSolo' Reddit User
The video that President Trump tweeted out early Sunday showing him bodyslamming a man whose face was obscured by the CNN logo appears to have come from a user on Reddit. "Holy shit!! I wake up and have my morning coffee and who retweets my shitpost but the MAGA EMPORER himself!!!" the user commented.
