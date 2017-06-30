Trump Tweets Video of Himself Attacki...

Trump Tweets Video of Himself Attacking CNN

There are 1 comment on the Hollywood Reporter story from 9 hrs ago, titled Trump Tweets Video of Himself Attacking CNN. In it, Hollywood Reporter reports that:

President Donald Trump is continuing his feud against the media. On Sunday morning, he tweeted a video showing him punching a man with the CNN logo on his head during a WWE wrestling match.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Covfefe

Madison, WI

#1 14 hrs ago
ROTFLMMFAO!

Can this miserable shitstain of a fake president do anymore to debase the office he supposedly represents?

The denizens of the local dog park leave better & more mature postings on the ground that our so-called "president" does on the twitter.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) Jun 26 Diagnostica 44
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May '17 Empty Suit 6
News One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al... Apr '17 Tinita 1
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Apr '17 ERIC 20
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 13
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,235 • Total comments across all topics: 282,195,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC