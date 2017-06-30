Trump Tweets Video of Himself Attacking CNN
There are 1 comment on the Hollywood Reporter story from 9 hrs ago, titled Trump Tweets Video of Himself Attacking CNN. In it, Hollywood Reporter reports that:
President Donald Trump is continuing his feud against the media. On Sunday morning, he tweeted a video showing him punching a man with the CNN logo on his head during a WWE wrestling match.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
#1 14 hrs ago
ROTFLMMFAO!
Can this miserable shitstain of a fake president do anymore to debase the office he supposedly represents?
The denizens of the local dog park leave better & more mature postings on the ground that our so-called "president" does on the twitter.
