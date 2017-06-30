'Spider-Man': Watch the Superhero Evo...

'Spider-Man': Watch the Superhero Evolve From 'Spidey Super Stories' to 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Peter Parker, the character created in the 1960s by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, has made waves in film and TV for decades with Aunt May and Uncle Ben at his side. The comic book series spurred on 10 television shows and six films , with movie spinoffs on the way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) Jun 26 Diagnostica 44
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May '17 Empty Suit 6
News One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al... Apr '17 Tinita 1
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Apr '17 ERIC 20
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 13
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,858 • Total comments across all topics: 282,188,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC