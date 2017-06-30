'Spider-Man': Watch the Superhero Evolve From 'Spidey Super Stories' to 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
Peter Parker, the character created in the 1960s by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, has made waves in film and TV for decades with Aunt May and Uncle Ben at his side. The comic book series spurred on 10 television shows and six films , with movie spinoffs on the way.
