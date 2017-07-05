Report: Steady growth for US media and entertainment industry

The US Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration has issued a report describing the steady growth of the US media and entertainment industry. The US M&E market is the world's largest, by far, and is projected to reach $771 billion in annual sales in 2019, an increase of 8.3 per cent from $712 billion in 2016, according to ITA's 2017 Top Markets Report Media and Entertainment Sector Snapshot .

