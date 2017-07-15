Reddit User Behind Trump's CNN Bodyslam Video Apologizes: "It Was a Prank, Nothing More"

"I do not advocate violence against the press and the meme I posted was in no way advocating that in any way, shape or form," Redditor "HanAssholeSolo" wrote in a since-deleted message on the site. Reddit user "HanAssholeSolo," who claimed credit for first posting the video of President Trump bodyslamming a man with the CNN logo superimposed on his head, has apologized for seemingly condoning violence against the media.

