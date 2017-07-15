Reddit User Behind Trump's CNN Bodyslam Video Apologizes: "It Was a Prank, Nothing More"
"I do not advocate violence against the press and the meme I posted was in no way advocating that in any way, shape or form," Redditor "HanAssholeSolo" wrote in a since-deleted message on the site. Reddit user "HanAssholeSolo," who claimed credit for first posting the video of President Trump bodyslamming a man with the CNN logo superimposed on his head, has apologized for seemingly condoning violence against the media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|Jun 26
|Diagnostica
|44
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC