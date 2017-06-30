Portugal Rejects Claim That Terry Gil...

Portugal Rejects Claim That Terry Gilliam's 'Don Quixote' Shoot Harmed Convent

Portuguese authorities have rejected a television program's claims that one of the country's most cherished historic monuments was damaged during the shooting of a film by director and former Monty Python star Terry Gilliam. The General-Directorate for Heritage says an investigation has found that the 12th century Convent of Christ suffered only "insignificant" damage during a recent location shoot for The Man Who Killed Don Quixote .

