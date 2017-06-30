Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, Shakira Provide Alternative to Trump, Riots at G20 Summit
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the pop stars at a free concert ahead of the global economic meeting, which kicked off with anti-Trump protests. When the Colombian pop superstar joined Coldplay singer Chris Martin on stage on Thursday night, the crowd at Hamburg's Barclaycard Arena went wild.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|Jun 26
|Diagnostica
|44
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC