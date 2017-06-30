Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, Shakira ...

Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, Shakira Provide Alternative to Trump, Riots at G20 Summit

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined the pop stars at a free concert ahead of the global economic meeting, which kicked off with anti-Trump protests. When the Colombian pop superstar joined Coldplay singer Chris Martin on stage on Thursday night, the crowd at Hamburg's Barclaycard Arena went wild.

