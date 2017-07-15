'Morning Joe' Scores Huge Ratings Win in Wake of Trump Tweets
If there's a silver lining to President Donald Trump's crass public commentary about MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski and her Morning Joe colleague, Joe Scarborough, it's that viewers are apparently quite interested in their side of the story. Ratings for the A.M. talker surged before the July 4 holiday weekend, securing a rare victory over main competitor Fox & Friends .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|Jun 26
|Diagnostica
|44
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC