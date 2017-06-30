Maria Menounos Steps Down as Co-Anchor of 'E! News' Amid Battle With Brain Tumor
"I am so grateful for the past three years at E!, I had such an amazing time co-hosting with Jason Kennedy and working everyday with the wonderful roster of talent on the show including producers, staff and crew." Maria Menounos and E! said Monday that she will step down as co-anchor of E! News amid a battle with a brain tumor .
