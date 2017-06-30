Madonna's Manager Guy Oseary Defends ...

Madonna's Manager Guy Oseary Defends Jay-Z Against Claims of Anti-Semitic Lyrics on New Album

11 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

The rapper is being called out for lyrics like "You ever wonder why Jewish people own all the property in America?" but Oseary says the song "is based on exaggerated stereotypes to make a point." Music manager Guy Oseary, who works with both Madonna and U2, is defending Jay-Z against claims that some of the lyrics on his new album, 4:44, are anti-Semitic.

Chicago, IL

