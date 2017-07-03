Iconix cuts debt by $362 million afte...

Iconix cuts debt by $362 million after selling entertainment business for $345 million

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MarketWatch

The sale included the company's 80% interest in the Peanuts brand and 100% stake in the Strawberry Shortcake brand. The company used the proceeds of the deal plus cash on hand to pay off the $210 million outstanding balance of its senior secured term loan and mandatory payment of about $152 million of senior secured notes issued under its securitization facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07) Jun 26 Diagnostica 44
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May '17 Empty Suit 6
News One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al... Apr '17 Tinita 1
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Apr '17 ERIC 20
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 13
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,654 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC