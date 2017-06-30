'Icarus' Doc Trailer Digs Into Russia's Doping Scandal
Icarus is a new documentary that dives into the Russian doping scandal through the eyes of one man, an actor-playwright, who was pulled into the scandal. The film, which first debuted at Sundance in January, follows Bryan Fogel, an actor and amateur biker who decided to document an attempt to beat the anti-doping tests for a race in Europe - a process that somehow accidentally put him in close contact with the man in charge of the Russian athletic doping program, Dr. Gregory Rodchenkov.
