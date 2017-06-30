Greta Van Susteren Is Not Ready to Leave TV
Generally, when big-time television news stars and newspaper/magazine editors are pushed out or resign on their own accord, they publicly express a desire to "take some time" to think about their next move and consult with their families. But, after being ousted by MSNBC late last week, Greta Van Susteren quickly made it clear - on Twitter - that she'd welcome another hosting job.
