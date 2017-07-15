'Emperor' Producer Paul Breuls Arrested on Fraud Allegations
Paul Breuls, founder and head of bankrupt Belgium production group Corsan, has been detained by local authorities as part of an ongoing investigation into fraud allegations against his company. Breuls has been held in detention in Antwerp since June 21. The Public Prosecutor's Office in Antwerp confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter they consider the 66-year-old Monaco resident a flight risk.
