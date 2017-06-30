'Despicable Me 3' Isn't Great, But Does It Matter?
Illumination may have trouble reaching the critical heights of Pixar, but the once-upstart studio has become a force to be reckoned with. Within the first few minutes of Despicable Me 3 , a few of the ubiquitous yellow, gibberish-spouting Minions maneuver an underwater vehicle past a host of sea creatures to catch up with their boss, Steve Carell's Gru.
