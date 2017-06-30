Decision on Al Jazeera's Future Given...

Decision on Al Jazeera's Future Given 48-Hour Extension

10 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

Qatar now has until Tuesday to respond to a list of 13 demands from a coalition of neighbors led by Saudi Arabia amid a major diplomatic crisis. Qatar has been given another 48 hours to respond to a list of demands including the closure of its major news network Al Jazeera from Saudi Arabia and three other Arab states.

