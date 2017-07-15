Crisis Grows at China's LeEco After Courts Freeze Chairman's Millions
The incident is expected to put further pressure on the troubled Chinese conglomerate's film studio Le Vision Pictures, which co-produced Matt Damon's 'The Great Wall' and launched a joint venture with Adam Goodman. Troubled Chinese conglomerate LeEco, the parent company of Le Vision Pictures, was plunged deeper into crisis on Tuesday after a Shanghai court froze $182 million in assets controlled by its chairman Jia Yueting over unpaid debts.
