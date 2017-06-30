Chinese Cinemas Ordered to Play Propaganda Clip Before Every Movie
Moviegoers in China are now getting a dose of state propaganda to go with their popcorn fare - whether they like it or not. Beginning July 1, Beijing's media regulators began requiring all Chinese cinemas to air one of four short propaganda videos before every film screened in the country.
