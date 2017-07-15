China Box Office Remains Sluggish in 2017, Despite Big Hollywood Gains
The market expanded just 3.7 percent in the first half of the year, with imported movies claiming 61 percent of revenue - the widest margin in five years. In the first half of 2017, movie ticket revenue in China rose just 3.7 percent, totaling 25.5 billion yuan compared to 24.6 billion yuan over the same period last year, according to Beijing-based research firm Ent Group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Motorcycle Rental Page (Jun '07)
|Jun 26
|Diagnostica
|44
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May '17
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC