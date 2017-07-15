China Box Office Remains Sluggish in 2017, Despite Big Hollywood Gains

The market expanded just 3.7 percent in the first half of the year, with imported movies claiming 61 percent of revenue - the widest margin in five years. In the first half of 2017, movie ticket revenue in China rose just 3.7 percent, totaling 25.5 billion yuan compared to 24.6 billion yuan over the same period last year, according to Beijing-based research firm Ent Group.

