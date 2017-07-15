BBC Set to Fight Netflix With More Money for Kids TV
The broadcaster will pledge an extra $44 million in children's content to counter the growing influence of online offerings. The BBC is set to counter the growing influence of SVOD rivals such as Netflix and Amazon in children's content by announcing a multimillion dollar cash injection.
