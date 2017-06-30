Ava DuVernay Tackling "Central Park Five" in Netflix Mini

Ava DuVernay is adapting the story of the Central Park Five for Netflix. The multihyphenate, currently one of the most in-demand talents in film and television, has signed on to write and direct a five-part miniseries about the notorious case of five young black men wrongly convicted of a brutal rape that took place in Manhattan's famous park during the spring of 1989.

