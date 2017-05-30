Zurich Film Festival: German Rock Star Herbert Gronemeyer Heads Film Music Jury
Gronemeyer will head up the five-person jury tasked with picking the winner of this year's winner of Zurich's best international film music prize. The German rock star, and occasional actor Herbert Gronemeyer will head up this year's international film music jury at the Zurich Film Festival.
