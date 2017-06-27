Why 'Wonder Woman' Is Catching on More Slowly Overseas

Superhero origin films often do bigger business in the U.S. than in many foreign markets, respectively, plus there's the matter of 'Wonder Woman' featuring a female superhero. Over the June 23-25 weekend, box-office blockbuster Wonder Woman grossed a rousing $25 million in North America, the second-best showing in history for a superhero film in its fourth outing behind Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.