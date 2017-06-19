Why Broadway's '1984' Audiences Are Fainting, Vomiting and Getting Arrested
Adapting George Orwell's dystopian novel - set in a future when critical thought is suppressed by a totalitarian regime, ostensibly overseen by a party leader known as Big Brother - the new Broadway staging includes special effects like strobe lights and jackhammer sound effects, in addition to the plot's extreme torture scenes. Throughout the London transfer's previews, attendees have fainted, thrown up and screamed at the actors from their seats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Entertainment Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06)
|May 31
|Empty Suit
|6
|One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al...
|Apr '17
|Tinita
|1
|Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ...
|Apr '17
|ERIC
|20
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar '17
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87
|Mar '17
|Wellington County
|1
|Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ...
|Mar '17
|TRUMP has DEMENTIA
|8
|Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|CTguy1955
|559
Find what you want!
Search Entertainment Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC