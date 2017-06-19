Why Broadway's '1984' Audiences Are Fainting, Vomiting and Getting Arrested

Adapting George Orwell's dystopian novel - set in a future when critical thought is suppressed by a totalitarian regime, ostensibly overseen by a party leader known as Big Brother - the new Broadway staging includes special effects like strobe lights and jackhammer sound effects, in addition to the plot's extreme torture scenes. Throughout the London transfer's previews, attendees have fainted, thrown up and screamed at the actors from their seats.

