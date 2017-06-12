Whitney Houston, Laird Hamilton Docs to be Part of Hamptons Film Fest Screening Series
Five documentary films will be screened from July 8-Aug. 26 with each screening followed by discussions with filmmakers and subjects led by HIFF co-chairman Alec Baldwin and HIFF artistic director David Nugent. The films in this year's line-up are Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press, Trophy, Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton, Whitney: Can I Be Me? and Icarus .
