Weekend Box Office: 'Transformers 5' Opens to Franchise-Low $69M

The movie's fate rests overseas, where it debuted to $196.2 million; 'The Big Sick' and 'The Beguiled' post the best screen averages of the year at the specialty box office. Paramount and Michael Bay's Transformers: The Last Knight grossed $69.1 million from 4,069 theaters in its five-day debut at the North American box office, a franchise low and casting doubt on the future of the series.

