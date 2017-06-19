Vice Media Signs Deal With Globosat for Vice Brazil
Globosat will grab a minor stake in Vice Brazil to see Vice grow its portfolio of youth-focused digital channels and library of original video content for Brazil's booming young audiences, with Vice retaining full editorial control. The deal also includes Globosat TV distributing branded blocks of Vice's TV network Viceland across its channels by the end of 2017.
