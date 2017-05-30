Veteran actor Kojo Dadson makes first public appearance after stroke attack

Popular Ghanaian actor and veteran in the arts and entertainment industry, Kojo Dadson, after being hit with stroke in August 2012, yesterday made his first public appearance at the One Week Celebration of the late Charles Bucknor. The veteran actor who has been off the screens for some years due to his health condition was among the many movie stars who thronged the house of the late Charles Kofi Babatunde Bucknor to mourn with the family, GhanaWeb can report.

