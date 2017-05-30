Veteran actor Kojo Dadson makes first...

Veteran actor Kojo Dadson makes first public appearance after stroke attack

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Popular Ghanaian actor and veteran in the arts and entertainment industry, Kojo Dadson, after being hit with stroke in August 2012, yesterday made his first public appearance at the One Week Celebration of the late Charles Bucknor. The veteran actor who has been off the screens for some years due to his health condition was among the many movie stars who thronged the house of the late Charles Kofi Babatunde Bucknor to mourn with the family, GhanaWeb can report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Entertainment Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheney touts economy, Patriot Act during Missou... (Jan '06) May 31 Empty Suit 6
News One person dead after Saturday rollover near Al... Apr '17 Tinita 1
News Box Office: 'Fate of the Furious' Nabs $100.2M ... Apr '17 ERIC 20
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar '17 Frogface Kate 16
News Chris Wiggins, Veteran Character Actor, Dies at 87 Mar '17 Wellington County 1
News Trump Alleges Obama Had Trump Tower Wiretapped ... Mar '17 TRUMP has DEMENTIA 8
News Should You Buy a New Harley Davidson (Nov '07) Feb '17 CTguy1955 559
See all Entertainment Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Entertainment Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,519,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC