USA Network Orders Comedic Crime Drama Pilot From 'Insurgent' Writer
Olive Forever follows the exploits of Olive, a mysterious high school student with an affection for cat burglary-type shenanigans, mostly because she is a cat burglar. New to a sleepy town with a criminal underbelly, Olive must navigate new foster parents, new boyfriends, new gangsters and new crime opportunities.
