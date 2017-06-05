U.K.'s ITN Productions Finds Success With Donald Trump TV Docs
"There are very few people who are this sort of box office or gold dust for TV documentary producers," says editorial director Chris Shaw. ITN Productions, the commercial production arm of British TV news powerhouse ITN, has had much success with fast turnaround Donald Trump TV documentaries for the U.K. and some international markets over the past year and a half.
