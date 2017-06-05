TV's Age of Entitlement: Why Episodes...

TV's Age of Entitlement: Why Episodes Are Now So Damn Long

The 42-minute limit is giving way to movie-style runtimes on 'Master of None,' 'The Americans,' 'The Leftovers' and 'Fargo' but not all writers will relish the free rein: "Just because you can make a show of any length doesn't mean you should." There is no shortage of ways to measure whether we have reached Peak TV, but allow us to offer one more: the proliferation of episodes that smash right through once-sacrosanct runtime barriers, 42 minutes for dramas and 22 for comedies.

