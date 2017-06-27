TV Ratings: 'Talent' Pummels All, 'Downward Dog' Signs Off
Nielsen's delayed Tuesday returns have the NBC duo yet again unchallenged in the key demo. America's Got Talent continues to sustain much of its premiere numbers, averaging a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 and scoring 12.1 million viewers.
