Trump Attacks 'Morning Joe' Host for "Bleeding Badly" From a Facelift
Donald Trump claimed in a couple of tweets Thursday morning that Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski had a facelift, escalating a long-running feud between the president and the show's hosts. The president, who began by saying that he heard the "poorly rated" show "speaks badly" of him, said "low IQ Crazy Mika" and "Psycho Joe" went to Mar-a-Lago for three nights around New Year's Eve and insisted on joining him while Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift."
