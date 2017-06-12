'This Is Us' Star Milo Ventimiglia: Season 2 Premiere Will Have an "Answer" About Jack's Death

There are likely two questions Milo Ventimiglia has heard the most in the last year: Who is the father of Rory's baby on Gilmore Girls , and how did Jack die on This Is Us ? While the former looks to remain unresolved, at least for the immediate future, the actor promises some movement on the latter in the season premiere. "[Creator Dan Fogelman] is going to give an answer but it's going to beg a lot more questions," Ventimiglia told The Hollywood Reporter at the ATX Television Festival.

