'The Carmichael Show' Canceled After 3 Seasons at NBC
" The Carmichael Show was such a wonderful show that we choose to focus today not on its loss but on the three incredible seasons we had the pleasure to produce," 20th Century Fox Television presidents Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman, whose studio produced the comedy, said in a statement Friday. "We are thankful to the brilliant Jerrod Carmichael and his talented cast, and to showrunner Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, our fantastic writers and devoted production team.
