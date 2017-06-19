Supreme Court Turns Down "Dancing Baby" Copyright Case
The justices decide not to review a dispute triggered when Universal Music ordered the takedown of a YouTube video showing a cute baby dancing to Prince's "Let's Go Crazy." It took awhile, but the U.S. Supreme Court has finally decided that it won't review Stephanie Lenz v.
